New Alfa Romeo E-SUV will share more with the new Giulia than Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV now appears to be one of the confirmed models in the Italian automaker’s future lineup. Its arrival is scheduled for 2027, barring any delays. This vehicle will mark the brand’s return to the E-segment after many years. While the official name remains unknown, it’s likely to draw from Alfa Romeo‘s historical nomenclature rather than introducing a completely new name.

New Alfa Romeo E-SUV’s design will take inspiration from the Giulia rather than the Stelvio

It will be an unconventional model, blending sedan and SUV characteristics with an engaging, sporty design that emphasizes aerodynamics and performance. It’s noteworthy that former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato nicknamed this model the Alfa Romeo E-Jet, stating that its design was unlike anything previously seen in the automotive market.

These statements, combined with recent comments from new Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili regarding the new Alfa Romeo Giulia‘s design, suggest that this future E-SUV will share more styling cues with the new Giulia than with the new Stelvio. While the latter will apparently maintain a more traditional SUV appearance, both the E-SUV and the new Giulia will bridge the gap between sedan and SUV segments. The E-SUV will essentially be a larger sibling to the Giulia, with an expected length well exceeding 4.9 meters.

This vehicle, built on the STLA Large platform, is expected to include at least one internal combustion engine variant. The top-tier Quadrifoglio version will represent Alfa Romeo’s ultimate expression of performance, power, and acceleration. More details about the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, and possibly its official name, may be revealed next year during the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.