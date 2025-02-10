Dodge announces Charger SIXPACK launch set for summer debut

Dodge has officially confirmed that the new Charger SIXPACK, the combustion engine version of the muscle car currently available in the electric Daytona version, will make its debut this summer. The American automaker, part of the Stellantis group, has moved up the debut of this model as it appears to be more in demand among enthusiasts compared to the electric muscle car, since not all consumers are ready for this significant transition.

Dodge Charger SIXPACK: the ICE version will debut in summer 2025

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown in Bludicrous) and Dodge Charger Daytona R/T (shown in Peel Out) represent the first–ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand.

The Dodge Charger SIXPACK will be available in High-Output (H/O) and Standard-Output (S/O) variants. Both will feature the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo HURRICANE I6 engine: the two-door version will have 550 horsepower, while the four-door version will produce 420 horsepower. Both models will come with the new 8-speed 8HP8oRE automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

According to MoparInsiders, the Charger SIXPACK will arrive in the North American market in June, with rear-wheel drive versions potentially coming later at a lower price point. According to recent rumors, a more powerful 750-horsepower variant is also planned for the coming years.

While some might miss the departing HEMI V8 engine, which Stellantis will continue to offer on some group models, the new Charger SIXPACK will deliver superior performance compared to the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter HEMI Charger. According to initial reports, acceleration will be quicker, handling more precise, and fuel efficiency improved compared to previous models.

In recent weeks, several prototypes have been spotted in Windsor, suggesting that the automaker is intensifying testing ahead of the start of production, which is expected to begin in a few months.