New Alfa Romeo Giulia: enhanced quality, larger size and expanded engine lineup

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is shaping up to be one of Stellantis Group’s most significant launches in the next two years. The debut is scheduled for 2026, with an official presentation likely planned for spring of next year, strategically positioning itself about six months after the introduction of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: the new and anticipated generation prepares for a total transformation

The new generation of the Giulia is preparing for a radical transformation of its styling DNA. While maintaining its essence as a sedan, the design will evolve towards a more crossover interpretation, creating a clear differentiation from the new Stelvio which, despite similar dimensions, will maintain a more decisive SUV setup. This change won’t be the only new element: the adoption of the STLA Large platform will result in an increase in overall dimensions. Alfa Romeo has also placed particular emphasis on improving the model’s quality, with the aim of positioning it more competitively against German, British, and Japanese premium rivals.

A particularly interesting aspect of the new Giulia will be its engine range, characterized by a wide variety of options to meet different needs. It will start with a base version of about 300 horsepower, culminating in the high-performance Quadrifoglio that promises to reach the remarkable power of 1000 horsepower. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has confirmed that the range will also include combustion engines. A plug-in hybrid version has already been confirmed, but the possibility of additional variants yet to be unveiled is not excluded.

Brand enthusiasts and industry insiders will be able to discover more details over the coming months as we approach the official debut. In particular, the presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will provide valuable insights not only into the style that will characterize the new Giulia but also its aesthetic and ergonomic features, both external and internal.