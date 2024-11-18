Alfa Romeo Junior Spider: here’s how it could look

The new Alfa Romeo Junior has received over 10,000 orders in Europe, a success not seen since the MiTo era. Moreover, about 25% of the orders are for the electric version. According to the automaker, the new entry-level B-SUV from the Biscione brand, unveiled last April in Milan, is expected to sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units annually. Available in both electric and hybrid versions, some have even imagined it as a Spider version.

Alfa Romeo Junior imagined as a Spider: here’s how it would look

The compact SUV measures about 4 meters in length and offers five seats inside the cabin: but how would it look as a cabrio, without the roof? Digital creator Ascariss Design wanted to answer this question by creating an interesting render. Stellantis has no intention of producing such a model, so it’s very likely it will remain only in digital form.

However, it’s not ruled out that some wealthy customers might purchase the model and then modify it, turning it into a two-seater Spider. Currently, Alfa Romeo‘s hybrid and electric B-SUV is available on the market in two versions and four trim levels, namely Ibrida and Elettrica Speciale, but from 2025 the Veloce version, the more powerful electric version that uses the same 280 HP motor as the Abarth 600e and Lancia Ypsilon HF, will also join the range.

This model, which is hoped to be a great success for the automotive brand, has marked the beginning of the Biscione’s new era, which in the coming years will launch new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, arriving on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. While waiting to understand how many units of the model have actually been delivered in these months, we leave you with the images created by Ascariss Design.