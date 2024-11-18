2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: new design details revealed for the upcoming SUV

Anticipation is running very high among enthusiasts, and the announcement of a revolutionary new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in 2025 has stirred great emotions and expectations. Alessandro Masera, a well-known automotive designer, has recently revealed some unprecedented details that would be very interesting ahead of an upcoming preview of the 2025 Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: more details revealed about the new generation SUV

Some captivating details have been added that help better imagine the final design of this highly anticipated SUV. Sources close to the project describe it as a “masterpiece, destined to win over even the most skeptical.” We hope so, especially for a continued bright and prestigious future for Alfa Romeo, in Europe and worldwide.

One of the distinctive elements will be the integration between the third side window and the rear window, with the C-pillar covered in dark glass to create visual continuity. This solution, recently adopted on the Alfa Romeo Junior as well, adds modernity and an extra touch of style to the car.

At the rear, the Stelvio will feature a light bar, a design choice inspired by models like the Porsche Macan, with further innovations in terms of rear light configuration. The new Stelvio, as previously anticipated, will be built on the STLA Large platform, replacing the previous Giorgio architecture, which made its debut in the United States with the new Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. With a wheelbase between 2.8 and 3 meters, the SUV will grow in size compared to its predecessor, gaining up to 8 cm to offer more space and comfort.

The new Stelvio will carry influences from designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who created design details such as the triangles present in the hood and rear lights, a feature borrowed from the recent 33 Stradale. Additionally, the license plate will be centrally positioned, as already seen on the Junior.

Regarding engines, the model is currently expected to be exclusively electric. However, thanks to the multi-energy platform, the integration of combustion engines is technically possible. An EREV version, which is electric but with a small combustion engine acting as a generator, could arrive in the future, although not at launch.