Will Abarth 600e be a flop? 500e sales figures are concerning

Stellantis unveiled the new Abarth 600e a few days ago, also revealing its prices. The Turismo version starts at €43,000 ($46,650), while the limited edition Scorpionissima version is priced at €49,000 ($53,160). Many consider these prices too high, especially looking at the Abarth 500e‘s sales data. Many now wonder: will the sporty version of the 600e sell well in the market? There are many doubts.

Abarth 600e: flop is around the corner, but there’s hope

The risk of failure is very high. Currently, the demand for electric cars is declining, and this alone is a gamble. The high prices could also be a significant factor. It could be risky considering the 500e‘s data: according to UNRAE figures, only 117 units have been sold in Italy since its debut. We can’t really consider this a success.

The Abarth 600e is certainly more powerful than its smaller sibling, as it’s the most powerful vehicle ever made by the Scorpion brand. The limited edition Scorpionissima delivers 280 horsepower and features a limited-slip differential, improved brakes, and specially designed tires. The range stops at 317 km on a single charge in mixed cycle. This is mainly due to its 1.6-ton weight, and despite aerodynamic improvements, they couldn’t achieve better results.

The specifications are similar to those of the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, which uses the same motor as the Abarth 600e but has about 100 km more range: 410 km in mixed cycle. According to Alfa Romeo, currently electric version orders represent 24% of the total, indicating significant enthusiasm for the electric car. The hope is that the Abarth 600e can achieve the same result, although there are many doubts at present.