Alfa Romeo Junior reaches 36,000 orders globally since its debut

Since its presentation, the Alfa Romeo Junior has established itself as one of the most promising models of the brand. With 36,000 orders collected globally, the compact entry-level SUV has already made its mark, particularly in the European market, where it has achieved remarkable success. Now the Junior is preparing to debut in Australia as well, marking a further step in the brand’s international expansion strategy.

The future of the Junior in the North American market remains uncertain. The recent protectionist measures adopted by Donald Trump, which have introduced heavy tariffs on cars produced abroad, may have slowed down, or even blocked, launch plans in the United States. A possible alternative would be to start local production, but at the moment this hypothesis appears unlikely.

Alfa Romeo Junior: 36,000 global orders since its debut

Among the units ordered, 18% are for 100% electric versions: a significant figure, considering the skepticism that still surrounds zero-emission mobility. The good commercial response to the Junior has directly contributed to the 29% global increase in sales recorded by Alfa Romeo in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, the brand is preparing to celebrate its 115 years with a highly anticipated preview: the new generation of the Stelvio, which will be partially unveiled on June 24 (probably with the publication of the first official images), while the actual presentation is expected by the end of the year. The new Giulia will follow in 2026, and future plans already include the E-Jet (E-segment SUV) for 2027 and the restyling of the Tonale between 2028 and 2029.

CEO Santo Ficili expressed satisfaction with the excellent start of the Junior and said he was confident about the upcoming models. “The enthusiasm of customers for the Junior is an important signal. Soon the new Stelvio and, following that, the new Giulia will write another chapter in the history of Made in Italy.”