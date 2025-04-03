Alfa Romeo Junior: Australian launch confirmed with hybrid and electric options. When in the US?

The new Alfa Romeo Junior will arrive in Australia in the third quarter of 2025. This is an important development that, after securing thousands of orders across Europe, is ready to repeat the same results outside its “home.” This model aims to win over both new generations and the most passionate Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, and will do so with hybrid and electric options.

Alfa Romeo Junior to debut in Australia in the Q3 2025

Alfa Romeo will offer the Junior in two configurations: “Ibrida” and “Elettrica,” to meet the diverse needs of customers. The model represents a milestone in the brand’s electrification journey and marks Alfa Romeo’s return to the compact car segment, combining sportiness, technology, and comfort.

With its Italian design crafted by the Centro Stile Torino, the Alfa Romeo Junior redefines the aesthetic standards of the compact segment. The designers have created a sinuous design that breaks away from the typical cold rationality of the category, carefully crafting the bodywork around the mechanical parts to create an emotional connection at first sight.

The dimensions are compact yet balanced: 4.17 m in length, 1.78 m in width, and 1.5 m in height. The front is dominated by the iconic “scudetto,” enhanced by a black grille with an Alfa Romeo acrylic signature, reminiscent of the brand’s sports cars from the ’20s and ’30s. The adaptive 3+3 full LED matrix headlights and two lateral air intakes complete Alfa Romeo’s characteristic “trilobe.”

The elegant and dynamic profile of the Alfa Romeo Junior testifies to the brand’s commitment to design excellence. The legendary “Biscione” has been laser-engraved into the C-pillar with a refined finish that transitions from matte to glossy. The distinctive truncated tail pays homage to iconic cars like the Giulia TZ, improving aerodynamics and ensuring greater speed, agility, and efficiency.

Inside, the Italian attention to detail and the use of premium materials create a driver-focused environment. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster creates a direct visual connection between driver and vehicle. The infotainment system, also 10.25 inches and oriented toward the driver, operates with customizable widgets and supports “My Alfa Connect” services, Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto.

The seats combine leatherette and fabric, with 6-way electronic adjustment and 2-way lumbar support for the driver, plus massage function. The cloverleaf-shaped air conditioning vents, a tribute to the automaker’s sports versions, are enhanced by 8-color interior ambient lighting, further enriching the driving experience.

The “Ibrida” version adopts a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine with variable geometry turbocharger, paired with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. This configuration allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, with a maximum speed of 206 km/h.

The “Elettrica” version features a front motor that produces 115 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque, coupled with a 54 kWh battery. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h occurs in 9.0 seconds, with a driving range of up to 407 km according to the WLTP cycle, ensuring driving dynamics at the top of the segment.

At its debut, there was also talk of a possible launch in the United States, but no details have been revealed yet. Stellantis wants to reconquer the North American market, and the arrival of the Junior in Australia could be a clear message that this model will soon debut in the United States as well.