Alfa Romeo, urgent restyling of the Tonale to boost sales

The compact crossover Alfa Romeo Tonale, presented as the connecting link between the brand’s historic heritage and the future of the premium segment, has not met the commercial objectives that the brand had set for itself at launch. Despite being, technically, the best-selling model in the current lineup, the numbers remain modest and its market impact is lower than expected.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: will the upcoming restyling manage to increase sales?

According to statements by Alain Descat, head of Alfa Romeo for France, in an interview with Le Journal de l’Automobile, a significant aesthetic and technical update of the Tonale is expected (and necessary) by the end of 2025. This restyling would arrive just three years after the model’s debut, testifying to the urgency felt by the Arese brand to correct course.

The new Tonale will undergo significant stylistic interventions, aimed at making the design more appealing and in line with more recent models such as the Alfa Romeo Junior and the future restyled Stelvio. The front will be renewed, while maintaining the traditional grille, while the rear, currently judged too anonymous, will undergo a visual evolution to make it more modern. The interior will benefit from a technological upgrade, with cutting-edge infotainment systems and superior perceived quality to challenge more established rivals.

The relaunch of the Tonale cannot be separated from a much deeper reflection on the structural problems afflicting Alfa Romeo. And we’re not just talking about a few touches that (potentially) increase the appeal of a model from the Italian brand. Among these, criticism related to build quality and after-sales service stands out, with many customers dissatisfied with the assistance received. Furthermore, the change of direction regarding electrification, after stopping the project to fully electrify the range, caused by dissatisfaction among the dealer network, has generated further confusion and uncertainty.

To return to being a protagonist in the C-SUV segment, Alfa Romeo will have to not only reinvent the Tonale but also regain the trust of customers and dealers. Not exactly an easy mission, especially with the imminent arrival of a new CEO for the Stellantis Group.