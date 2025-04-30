2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: styling may take cues from the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron

The transformation of the new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia, planned for 2026, continues to spark discussion (and concern). As confirmed by Biscione’s CEO, Santo Ficili, the new Giulia will abandon its three-box sedan style to adopt a design more in line with current market trends, featuring a fastback rear end. According to the latest rumors, the style will resemble Audi’s newest release: the A6 e-tron.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: will its shape and proportions approach those of the Audi A6 e-tron?

Like the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut during 2025, the Giulia was initially conceived as an exclusively electric car. Subsequently, due in part to plummeting electric car sales, hybrid variants have also been confirmed. But why this stylistic change? Beyond market trends, the “cause” is also the STLA Large platform, which can accommodate both electric and hybrid models, but with some compromises.

The platform’s structural limitations prevent maintaining the “low” height typical of a classic sedan like the current Giulia, which is why a solution similar to the Audi A6 e-tron was chosen. The new Giulia’s appearance will therefore be more massive, with a length of around 4.8 meters (compared to the current model’s 4.6 meters). The Audi A6 e-tron, meanwhile, measures 4.93 meters in length, 1.92 meters in width, 1.5 meters in height, and has a wheelbase of 2.94 meters. For comparison, the “old” Giulia measures 4.6 meters in length, 2.0 meters in width, and 1.45 meters in height.

In addition to the electric version, the engine lineup will include a 2.0-liter MHEV hybrid variant. For the Quadrifoglio version, the V6 engine is expected to survive, although there is no certainty about this yet. However, the possibility of an exclusively electric Q4 seems increasingly unlikely. Regarding design, the new Stelvio will preview many of the stylistic choices that will also be found on the upcoming sedan, which draws inspiration from the SUV itself.