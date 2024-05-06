Alfa Romeo Junior eXtrema: a track car dream

From the able hands of the digital designer Salvatore Lepore comes the Alfa Romeo Junior eXtrema, an exciting conversion of the Junior compact SUV into a bolide ready to dominate circuits. Aggressive lines, sculpted aerodynamic appendages and a look like a real beast on four wheels capture the attention of big ‘Alfa fans’ around the world. But will the eXtrema remain a dream or become reality? Let’s dive into the future of Alfa Romeo, amid exciting news and possible legendary comebacks.

Alfa Romeo Junior eXtrema: Salvatore Lepore’s track render

Salvatore Lepore, highly skilled in digital design, has shined a new light into the dreams of ‘Alfisti’ (Alfa Romeo fans) with his creation: the Alfa Romeo Junior eXtrema. Imagine the Biscione’s newest compact SUV, the Junior, completely transformed into a track-devouring version. The eXtrema features aggressive, racy styling, with aerodynamic appendages sculpted to cleave the air and dominate the tracks. Pronounced spoilers, mean air intakes and sporty skirts make it a breathtaking masterpiece.

Nevertheless, at present, the possibility of being able to see the eXtrema speeding around the tracks is still quite remote. In fact, at the moment, Alfa Romeo’s attentions are focused on propelling the “normal” version of the Junior to success, as well as on other ambitious projects. Certainly, one of the main ones is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a 1,000-plus-horsepower vehicle that has every intention of making competitors tremble.

Still, hopes remain high. Although the eXtrema at the moment seems destined to remain a fascinating dream, Alfa Romeo’s future looks bright. The Junior, with its important qualities and competitive price, has all the makings of a best seller. In fact, so far it has captured as much as half of the brand’s total sales. This makes us imagine seeing an Alfa Romeo compact SUV in every parking lot, a true symbol of sportiness that becomes accessible to a wider audience.

The Junior’s great success, in the company of the already established Stelvio and Giulia, could open the door to an even more exciting future. There are also rumors of a possible heir to the legendary Giulietta, a sports car that has been very well liked for several years. But the surprises are not over: for those who love zero emissions, a new Alfa Romeo E-SUV could be on the way, perfect for combining performance and sustainability.

Then let’s not forget either the legendary Alfa Romeo Duetto, the spider that literally made open-air driving enthusiasts dream. Some rumors speak of a return, but in a limited edition, just like the recent 33 Stradale. This would be a unique piece for collectors and lovers of Italian design.

So even if the Junior eXtrema at the moment remains a dream upon wheels, it still allows us a peek into a future of Alfa Romeo. A future where passion, performance and innovation go hand in hand with great ease. The Biscione’s prospects are thus capable of being able to make fans’ hearts beat faster. Goals that promise to deliver thrills on roads (and perhaps even tracks) around the world.