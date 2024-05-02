New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will amaze everyone, says brand’s CEO

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are the next cars to be launched on the market by the Italian automaker, following the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Junior. The two new generations of the SUV and the D-segment sedan will debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively. But what are the new design and technical features of the two models?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will amaze with their design

Many renderings, created with the first information and following the debut of the Alfa Romeo Junior, depict the cars with the same style and front end as the Junior. However, things could be different. In a recent interview, Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, stated that these two cars will amaze everyone with their design.

These words suggest that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia may have a different design from the other cars in the brand’s range. Imparato stated that the two cars will benefit from an impactful design, stating: “The cars we have designed are exceptional, we could not have defined their design without having a deep affection for these two cars.”

Like the Alfa Romeo Junior, these cars will also be designed by Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, and will use the STLA Large platform. They are expected to arrive on the market exclusively in electric versions, but given the current low demand for these vehicles, the brand’s strategy could change and also offer hybrid versions. Finally, both cars will have a 1,000-horsepower, 435-mile (700 kilometers) electric Quadrifoglio version.