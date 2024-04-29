Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio: render that lights up dreams

Alfa Romeo Junior ‘Quadrifoglio’ is not a reality yet, but a Salvatore Lepore rendering makes us dream about what this sporty version of the Biscione’s compact SUV could look like.

A render by Salvatore Lepore speculates on the design of a top-of-the-line version for the B-segment SUV

According to Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, the next car to bear the Quadrifoglio badge will be the Stelvio, which could have a power output of nearly 1,000 horsepower. In the past, Imparato had said that only Biscione cars capable of supporting a version living up to the name would have the Quadrifoglio.

So, presently Junior does not appear to be part of this category, with the 240 horsepower electric Veloce as the top of the range. However, we cannot completely rule out the arrival of a more powerful version in the future, especially if the model has great commercial success.

The fate of the Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio remains uncertain. The change in name that occurred after the presentation and production in Poland, a first for the Biscione, have ignited discussions among enthusiasts and insiders. The model’s commercial success could play a key role in determining its future and the eventual arrival of a Quadrifoglio version.

Salvatore Lepore’s render speculates on an aggressive and sporty design for the hypothetical Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio. Body styling features sleek and aerodynamic lines, with a front end characterized by the classic Alfa Romeo trilobe and generous air intakes. Generously sized alloy wheels and a lowered stance complete the car’s sporty look.

Even though at the moment, the possibility of an Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio appears remote, we like to fantasize. There is no official information about the engine that could hypothetically power an upcoming Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio. However, considering the version’s sporty positioning, a powerful engine capable of high performance is conceivable. Could a hybrid or plug-in hybrid engine be an interesting choice to combine power and efficiency?

The Alfa Romeo Junior Quadrifoglio currently represents a dream for Alfa Romeo enthusiasts. Salvatore Lepore‘s rendering provided a taste of what this sporty version might look like, and only time would tell if it becomes a reality.