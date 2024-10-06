Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: larger dimensions for the second-generation SUV?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive during 2025, in the first half of the year. Compared to the current model, it will undergo aesthetic, technological, and engine range changes. Aesthetically speaking, it will be more sporty and aerodynamic, with a truncated tail and a more coupe SUV style. Furthermore, it’s almost certain that the Biscione’s D-segment SUV will grow, although not too much compared to the current generation.

Larger dimensions and a more sporty and aerodynamic style for Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025

This vehicle will be built on the STLA Large platform, which can accommodate vehicles ranging from 4.76 to 5.13 meters. The current Stelvio measures 4.69 meters and it’s a given that it will be larger. The difference, however, should be minimal, as the brand will launch another even larger SUV in the future, around 5 meters in length. As we have written on other occasions, Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 will be electric only. The confirmation came in recent weeks and was given directly by CEO Jean Philippe Imparato. However, there will be an EREV version in the range, that is, with a range extender, a combustion engine that will power the battery, which will guarantee over 1,000 km of range.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 will focus strongly on driving pleasure and performance. The suspensions should feature advanced technologies, designed to ensure high-level dynamic performance. Moreover, thanks to the new platform, there should be a significant improvement in on-board digitalization, thanks to integration with Amazon’s cloud and a wide range of voice and gesture commands.

Finally, we remind you that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, like the new Giulia that will debut in 2026, will continue to be a completely Made in Italy vehicle. In fact, it will be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, just like the current generation. Important news for this model, destined to play an important role for the Biscione globally, could arrive as early as the beginning of the year.