Alfa Romeo, sales decline for Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale: massive difference compared to 2023

It’s no secret that Stellantis is facing difficulties in 2024. Sales for the first half of the year have disappointed expectations, triggering a chain reaction. From shareholders’ complaints to strike threats by the American UAW union. Moreover, there was a dispute between Chrysler founder’s great-grandson and Stellantis, who asked to sell the brand to bring it back under American management to revive it from a very complicated situation. Among the struggling brands is also Alfa Romeo, considered a premium brand by the Group, which continues to disappoint market expectations.

Alfa Romeo, brand sales still disappoint: worrying decline compared to 2023

The Italian brand’s sales continue to be negative in 2024 and, when compared to those of 2023, the difference is stark. According to Dataforce, in July 2024 the brand sold about 3,200 cars. To be precise, 3,198. A very evident difference compared to the 4,178 units sold in the same period of 2023. In this case, the sales decline is 23.46%. Since the beginning of 2024, the car manufacturer has sold 28,272 vehicles, down from 31,647 in 2023, a decrease of 10.66%.

Currently, the brand’s most successful car is the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which has sold 17,854 units, about 3,200 less than in 2023, when data indicated 21,047 sales (-15.17%). In July, 1,821 were sold, compared to 2,646 in July 2023, recording a 31.18% decrease. Regarding Alfa Romeo Stelvio, sales remained in line with last year: 7,503 units sold in 2024, compared to 7,506 in 2023.

Finally, the Alfa Romeo Giulia sold 2,864 units, compared to 3,056 last year (-6.28%). In July 2024, 391 were sold, while in July 2023 Giulia sales amounted to 516, which registers a 24.22% decrease. The car manufacturer is now betting everything on the Alfa Romeo Junior, the new B-SUV, available in both electric and hybrid versions, which according to the Biscione’s CEO will sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units per year.