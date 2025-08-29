Alfa Romeo: is the nightmare of an all-SUV lineup becoming reality?

As the months go by, the fears of many enthusiasts seem to be taking shape. The idea of an Alfa Romeo lineup composed almost entirely of SUVs and crossovers is no longer just a possibility but increasingly looks like a concrete direction for the brand. After the launch of the Junior and confirmation of the upcoming successors to the Tonale and Stelvio, it has also emerged that the next-generation Giulia will be radically different from today’s model. Instead of remaining a traditional three-box sedan, it will move closer to the style of a sporty crossover, clear evidence of a major shift in the brand’s philosophy.

Alfa Romeo: will the future lineup be made up entirely of SUVs and crossovers?

Rumors go even further, suggesting a potential Alfa Romeo return to the E-segment with an all-new model. But it won’t be a flagship sedan, as many fans had hoped. Instead, it would be a large SUV, just under five meters long, with a distinctly dynamic design. As if that weren’t enough, recent reports also mention the addition of another SUV around 4.3 meters in length, positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. This compact model would bring strong character to an important slice of the market.

Taking a step back, the outlines of Alfa Romeo’s future range suggest a lineup almost entirely made up of high-riding vehicles. The Junior will cover the B-segment at 4.17 meters, followed by a new compact SUV between segments B and C at around 4.35 meters. A next-generation Tonale is expected in 2027, measuring just under 4.60 meters, while the Giulia will return in crossover form at over 4.70 meters. Above it will sit the next Stelvio, surpassing 4.80 meters, and finally the large E-segment SUV, internally known as the “E-Jet,” reaching close to five meters.

This strategy would allow Alfa Romeo to cover all the key global segments with a full range of SUVs and crossovers, focusing squarely on the body styles that currently drive sales worldwide. Such a move could significantly boost volumes and give the brand greater commercial stability. Still, it is inevitable that this shift will spark discontent among purists. Losing Alfa Romeo’s last true sports sedan and replacing it with a crossover could feel like a betrayal of tradition. Yet it may well be the compromise necessary to bring Alfa Romeo back among the major players in the market.