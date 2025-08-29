New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: fresh design rendering while awaiting official reveal

The new generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was originally expected to debut in 2025, but the timeline has shifted. CEO Santo Ficili has confirmed that the launch has been postponed indefinitely. While no official date has been given, some reports suggest a 2027 arrival, while others claim it could slip as far as 2028. The main reason for the delay appears to be a decision to add combustion engine options alongside the electric version, which had initially been planned as the sole powertrain for both the new Stelvio and Giulia.

Next-gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio: new render hints at final design

In the meantime, French outlet L’Automobile Magazine has published a new rendering that envisions what the final design of the Stelvio might look like. Based on teasers, spy shots, and patent filings, the rendering is believed by some to be close to the production model’s appearance.

Engine choices are another factor behind the delay. Early rumors suggest the Quadrifoglio variant could be fully electric, producing around 1,000 hp. It remains unclear whether the iconic nameplate will continue to be used for an EV or reserved exclusively for a hybrid version. For the “standard” Stelvio, the likely option is the new 1.6-liter hybrid engine with 210 hp and 312 Nm, already introduced in the latest Jeep Cherokee. The former PureTech 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo, however, has reportedly been ruled out as underpowered for a vehicle of this size.

Another plausible option is the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 272 hp, currently used in the Jeep Wrangler, also available as a 380-hp plug-in hybrid 4xe. This configuration would deliver performance comparable to rivals such as the Audi Q7 55 TFSI, representing a proven setup well-suited to the European market.

There is also speculation about the possible use of Maserati’s Nettuno V6, though for now it remains in the realm of rumors. More concrete information is expected to emerge in early 2026, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa unveils the group’s new industrial plan. Only then will the future direction of the Stelvio, and of Alfa Romeo as a whole, become clearer.