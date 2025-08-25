Alfa Romeo Junior: here’s what Americans think

The Alfa Romeo Junior is the newest addition to the Italian brand’s lineup. Unveiled in 2024 and launched in 2025, it has already proven to be a hit: since order books opened in late April 2024, more than 50,000 reservations have been placed. International media reviews are now rolling in, including from the U.S., where Carscoops recently took the compact SUV for a spin.

Alfa Romeo Junior: Carscoops weighs in on the brand’s new compact SUV

Carscoops journalist Thanos Pappas delivered a mixed verdict. He was less impressed with the design, noting that the front fascia looks overly complex and the rising beltline brings to mind the Peugeot 2008. In person, however, the Junior reveals a stronger personality, with more appealing touches such as its muscular hood lines and sporty air intakes. The test car was the Speciale trim, fitted with 18-inch wheels and red accents. Inside, the Junior offers a modern layout, twin digital displays, and customizable ambient lighting, though hard plastics and limited rear comfort detract from the overall experience.

On the road, the 1.2-liter turbo mild-hybrid proved agile in urban driving and comfortable on longer trips. Still, Pappas argued it doesn’t quite deliver the thrills expected from an Alfa Romeo, pointing out the steering feels too light, even if the suspension strikes a good balance. He suggested that the upcoming fully electric Q4 and Veloce versions might offer the sharper dynamics enthusiasts are looking for.

Priced from €29,900 in Europe, the Junior positions itself in the premium small SUV segment, where it faces both in-house rivals like the Fiat 600 and Peugeot 2008, as well as external competition from more affordable models such as the Ford Puma. Carscoops ultimately describes the Junior as stylish, well-equipped, and strategically vital for Alfa Romeo’s future, but perhaps not entirely convincing for brand purists.

As for the U.S. market, its fate remains uncertain. Former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato once hinted the Junior would cross the Atlantic only in its 280-hp all-electric guise. However, tariffs introduced under the Trump administration disrupted those plans, leaving Alfa Romeo to search for an alternative path forward.