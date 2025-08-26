Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift: everything we know as of August 2025

The next update in the Alfa Romeo lineup will be the refreshed Tonale, a facelift long anticipated and repeatedly spotted in prototype spy shots. The compact SUV from the Italian brand is set to receive design updates aimed at making it more modern and dynamic, while preserving its core identity.

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift: what we know so far

According to the information available so far, the main changes will focus on the front end, which will feature redesigned bumpers and new air intakes, while Alfa Romeo’s signature grille will retain its current configuration. No major updates are expected for the headlights, though minor tweaks are possible ahead of the official launch. At the rear, leaked images suggest only subtle modifications, likely limited to styling details. Some design cues may also come from the newer Alfa Romeo Junior, helping to unify the brand’s design language.

Inside, the cabin has yet to be revealed, but updates are expected for the dashboard, including a redesigned digital instrument cluster and a more advanced infotainment system, likely with larger displays and expanded connected features.

On the technical side, the engine lineup should carry over, with mild-hybrid gasoline and diesel options alongside the plug-in hybrid version. While no radical changes are planned, optimizations are expected to improve overall efficiency and fuel economy. The plug-in hybrid could receive a larger battery, potentially offering greater all-electric driving range.

The Tonale facelift will play a key strategic role for Alfa Romeo. With the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia still in development, the updated Tonale will serve as a cornerstone model, consolidating sales volumes and supporting brand growth alongside the Junior, currently spearheading Alfa Romeo’s commercial revival.