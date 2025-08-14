Alfa Romeo E-CUV: in the U.S., Audi, BMW, and Mercedes could lose ground

The Alfa Romeo E-CUV will debut in 2029, marking the brand’s return to the E-segment after a long absence and positioning itself as the new flagship model. Designed to compete head-to-head with German heavyweights Audi, Mercedes, and BMW, it will be developed partly in North America, a market it is specifically aimed at. Production is expected to take place at Stellantis’ Detroit plant, sharing the assembly line with the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Alfa Romeo prepares E-CUV: luxury SUV to challenge german rivals in North America

Built with the U.S. and Canadian markets in mind, the E-CUV will measure around five meters in length, imposing yet proportioned for agility, with dynamic lines that preserve Alfa Romeo’s hallmark elegance and sportiness. It will be underpinned by the STLA Large platform, engineered for high-efficiency electric powertrains but also capable of accommodating combustion or hybrid variants.

In its fully electric form, the E-CUV will offer up to 800 km (497 miles) of range on a single charge, thanks to next-generation battery technology. The flagship Quadrifoglio version, aimed at performance enthusiasts, could surpass 800 hp, delivering acceleration and handling worthy of a true sports car.

In a surprising move, and a shift from earlier statements, Alfa Romeo is reportedly considering combustion-engine variants for certain markets, a strategic choice to broaden its customer base and address regions where full electrification is progressing more slowly.

The design has been in development for over three years and, according to former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, will be capable of stunning audiences. The E-CUV will combine luxury elements, cutting-edge technology, and meticulous attention to driving dynamics, staying true to the brand’s sporting DNA.

Inside, it will offer a spacious, refined cabin with premium materials and state-of-the-art features: next-generation infotainment, advanced connectivity, over-the-air software updates, and a full suite of high-end driver assistance systems.

The Alfa Romeo E-CUV will be the crown jewel of the brand’s lineup, showcasing its design, innovation, and performance capabilities. The goal is to strengthen Alfa Romeo’s global image and establish it as a credible alternative to German giants in the premium electric segment.

If the U.S. launch meets expectations, Alfa Romeo may also consider expanding further in the E-segment with a second model, likewise built in North America, a move that would confirm the brand’s ambition to grow in one of the world’s most strategic markets.