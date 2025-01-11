Alfa Romeo shows the Junior Ibrida Q4, Intensa Special Series and 33 Stradale

There will also be room for the fascinating 33 Stradale, the epitome of Alfa Romeo values, the first model of which has recently been delivered to the first of the 33 customers.

Alfa Romeo features at the 101st Brussels Motor Show with two world premieres

Alfa Romeo features at the 101st Brussels Motor Show with two world premieres: the fascinating INTENSA special series and the brand-new Junior IBRIDA Q4. It is the greatest example of the determination and audacity of the Italian global brand, now preparing to experience a very intense and exciting 2025 with the launch of a wide range of major innovations, ready to excite Alfisti fans all over the world.

The spotlight will be on the debuts of the Tonale and Stelvio INTENSA, representing the new INTENSA special series – available throughout the line-up. It pays homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience. Stelvio and Tonale INTENSA will be on display at the show, as two models full of appeal, expected to intrigue visitors and excite the brand’s fans.

World premiere of the new INTENSA special series

Alfa Romeo presents the new “INTENSA” Special Series, available throughout the line-up and featuring exclusive design interventions to celebrate the identity of a brand with a strong, bold and visceral attitude. Available on Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior, the new INTENSA special series offers a new, characterizing perspective on all models in the line-up, with the ability through the details to strongly express the attitude of a brand, its historical tradition, and its vision.

The new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4

At the Brussels Motor Show, Alfa Romeo is proud to present the new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4, a car that redefines the standards of the Premium B-SUV segment, to offer the most comprehensive line-up on the market. Its customers will have total freedom to choose between the 100% electric versions with 280 or 156 hp and the two hybrid versions with 136 hp, now also with all-wheel drive.

Equipped with a 48-V hybrid system, combining a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 136 hp and two 21-kW electric motors, Junior Q4 is designed to offer a safe and high-performance drive in all conditions, especially when there is poor grip. All-wheel drive is an essential factor for a Premium brand like Alfa Romeo, and the Q4 has a smart way to provide it, using the Power Looping Technology system to make sure it works even at low battery.

Italian premiere of the 280-hp Junior VELOCE

Definitely not to be missed on the “Italian Premiere” stand, the Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce, the highest-performance version that embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions with an extremely characterizing design, unmistakably the work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile.

The Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence – perfect weight balance, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions – with that distinctive design typical of the brand’s stylistic tradition.

This version offers segment-leading agility and best-in-class road handling, also made possible by two technical solutions making their world premiere and debuting in the Junior Veloce: the new 280-hp/207-kW electric motor and the fourth-generation TorSen “D” mechanical limited-slip differential.

Alfa Romeo features at the 101st Brussels Motor Show the new 33 Stradale

Plenty of admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé pays homage to its 1967 predecessor – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and takes the brand of noble Italian sportiness since 1910 into its new era of efficient sports. A few weeks ago, the first of 33 units was delivered. Recently been delivered to the first of the 33 customers.