The first Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale ready for delivery to customer n.1

In a highly changing scenario and in the challenging “custom-built” sector, the bold promise the brand made to its Alfisti fans has been kept: the first of 33 units is ready to go to the first customer. An iconic day: on December 17, on the same day in 1966 when the legendary Carlo Chiti officially entrusted Franco Scaglione with research into the bodywork for what would become the 33 Stradale, considered by many to be the most beautiful car ever. The first customer of the new 33 Stradale, a member of the exclusive Club 33, has embraced the project since its official announcement at the 2022 F1 GP at Monza. Since then, he has been involved in an engaging conversation with the Alfa Romeo “Bottega” to customize his car, resulting in a unique piece that cannot be replicated.

Alfa Romeo’s first 33 Stradale rolls off the production line

A bold promise Alfa Romeo made to its Alfisti fans around the world has been kept. The first of the 33 units of the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has rolled off the production lines and is ready to go to the first excited customer. This extraordinary project not only celebrates Alfa Romeo’s return to the prestigious world of custom-built cars, but also marks a triumph of Italian know-how and style around the world. Artisan processes, extreme performance, unique customizations: these are some of the ingredients that make the production process of a custom-built car so exclusive and complex. A project of “extra-ordinary” magnitude, coming to fruition in record time, as per the brand’s promise.

A major point: the date of December 17 plays an invaluable and symbolic role. On the same day in 1966, the legendary Carlo Chiti officially entrusted the masterful designer Franco Scaglione with research into the bodywork for what would become a timeless icon: the 33 Stradale. Exactly 58 years later, the story has been brought back to life with the completion of the first of the new 33 Stradale generation. It celebrates the legacy of an icon that continues to enchant fans of pure sportiness and timeless beauty.

33 specimens made by handcrafted processes

Made in only 33 exclusive units, the new two-seater coupé combines heritage and the future. It is a true, unique work of art in motion that cannot be replicated, produced according to artisan processes, technological innovation and customers’ wishes. Its goal is to provide the most exciting driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts, who have believed in the project ever since the outset. Just like the first customer, a member of the prestigious Club 33 – for reasons of confidentiality, no personal or car configuration information can be provided – who has embraced this dream since its official announcement, which took place during the Monza Grand Prix in September 2022. From that moment on, an engaging discussion with the Alfa Romeo team began, both virtually and in person, to decide on the customization of his car.

The new 33 Stradale was created at the new Alfa Romeo "Bottega" where the brand's designers, engineers and historians first met the 33 buyers to make a joint decision on their ideal configuration, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques, in the workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders in the 20th century, when Alfa Romeo modeled its creations with the collaboration of these entities, all unique in the world. One of these was the renowned Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, which went on to leave its mark on some of the most beautiful Alfa Romeos of all time and now plays a leading role in the production of the new 33 Stradale. An authentic manifesto of the global Italian brand's capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience, the muse for new Alfa Romeo models.