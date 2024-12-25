Stelvio with a 6-cylinder engine and a Hurricane hypothesis from the USA

The year 2025 will certainly be a new chapter for the Biscione’s famous SUV. As we know, the car is based on the STLA Large platform. The second-generation Stelvio has all the features to give consumers an even more engaging drive, thanks to a sporty and aerodynamic design, larger dimensions, and a range of hybrid powertrains that combine exhilarating performance and environmental friendliness.

Alfa Romeo’s big news in 2025

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the main novelty for the Italian brand in 2025. For now only a few months away. Some sources seem to be talking about April for the official unveiling, but it is easy to speculate that the first images of the second generation of the SUV may leak out as early as the beginning of the coming year that is about to begin. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which we showcase in this text thanks to one of the most famous renders by legendary automotive designer Alessandro Masera, will be very different from the current model in terms of size, body style and engine range. Being born on the STLA Large platform it should also be slightly larger and longer.

The styling will be decidedly sportier in reference to the current SUV, this thanks to the presence of the truncated tail, the new V-shaped light signature and the closed shield. New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be a car entirely made in Italy having been developed and designed by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile and produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino in Lazio region, Italy. Everyone is currently expecting big news in terms of the engine range as well. In fact, it seems increasingly likely that Stelvio will not only be electric, as was thought until recently, but will also have thermal versions.

American hypothesis of Stelvio with Hurricane engine

There will probably be more than one version of the Stelvio, and they will be hybrid versions. On the engines that will be adopted there is no guaranteed news from the manufacturer so far. From the U.S., however, some information seems to have come in, which says that the GME T6 engine, a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder that was developed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before the merger with PSA and nicknamed Hurricane, could also find a place. This engine would definitely live up to Alfa Romeo’s history and tradition, and would definitely be able to provide the model with top-notch performance, as after all, everyone expects. This engine could offer the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio power outputs ranging from 420 hp to 510 hp depending on the version.

Currently, this powertrain is already being used in the likes of the Jeep Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer in the United States. Such an engine could make truly outstanding performance available to consumers, such as high torque and acceleration worthy of Alfa Romeo’s sportiness, although as always, the question of CO2 emissions remains quite centric. Of course, if indeed this powertrain will really find a place in the future generation of Stelvio this will only and only be in a hybrid and probably plug-in hybrid version. In any case the news about this car seems to be very promising, the wait is coming to an end and we will soon have more information.