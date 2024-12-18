Alfa Romeo, world premieres and numerous new products with the Brussels Motor Show

World premiere of the new Intensa special series, represented on the Alfa Romeo stand by the Tonale and Stelvio SUVs. International debut of Junior Q4, making the commercial offering the broadest in the segment, with the ability to meet all customers’ requirements. The spotlight will also be on the Italian premiere of the 280-hp Junior Veloce, the top-of-the-range version that embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. There will also be room for the fascinating 33 Stradale, the epitome of Alfa Romeo values, the first model of which has recently been delivered to the first of the 33 customers. Junior is on the shortlist for the “Car of the Year 2025” award, to be bestowed at a ceremony due to take place on January 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Alfa Romeo present in Brussels with Intensa

Alfa Romeo will be featured at the 101st Brussels Motor Show, due to take place from January 10-19, 2025, with two world premieres: the fascinating Intensa special series and the brand-new Junior Ibrida Q4. It is the greatest example of the determination and audacity of the Italian global brand, now preparing to experience a very intense and exciting 2025 with the launch of a wide range of major innovations, ready to excite Alfisti fans all over the world.

The spotlight will be on the debuts of the Tonale and Stelvio Intensa, representing the new Intensa special series – available throughout the line-up. It pays homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience. Stelvio and Tonale Intensa will be on display at the show, as two models full of appeal, expected to intrigue visitors and excite the brand’s fans. Junior Q4 will also be making its international debut, to complete the broadest line-up in the segment. Available on the Ibrida version, representing Alfa Romeo’s everyday sportiness in an urban style, the new model features two electric motors: one positioned on the front axle, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; the second mounted on the rear axle, ensuring traction on all four wheels but without a physical connection between the front and rear axles. This configuration allows for optimal torque distribution and provides excellent traction in all driving conditions.

Definitely not to be missed on the “Italian Premiere” stand, the Alfa Romeo Junior 280 Veloce, the highest-performance version that embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. It is based on the usual Alfa Romeo formula, pairing its proverbial excellence, best-in-class driving dynamics, segment-leading technological and engine solutions with an extremely characterizing design, unmistakably the work of the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile. Plenty of admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology. Made in only 33 exclusive units, according to a unique artisan process, the new two-seater coupé pays homage to its 1967 predecessor – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and takes the brand of noble Italian sportiness since 1910 into its new era of efficient sports. A few weeks ago, the first of 33 units was delivered.



World premiere of the new Intensa special series



Alfa Romeo presents the new “Intensa” Special Series, available throughout the line-up and featuring exclusive design interventions to celebrate the identity of a brand with a strong, bold and visceral attitude. Available on Giulia, Stelvio, Tonale and Junior, the new Intensa special series offers a new, characterizing perspective on all models in the line-up, with the ability through the details to strongly express the attitude of a brand, its historical tradition, and its vision.

Alfa Romeo’s history is characterized by technical innovations, sportiness, and national identity. From its earliest victories in car competitions to cutting-edge technology, the focus has always been on intensity of research and development.

The spirit of this special series is fully encapsulated in the famous words of Orazio Satta Puliga, Alfa Romeo’s technical manager from the end of World War 2: “Alfa Romeo is not just a car factory: its cars are something more than conventionally built models. It’s a kind of disease, the enthusiasm for a means of transport. It’s a way of life, a very special way of creating a motor vehicle. Something that resists definitions. Its components are like those irrational traits of the human spirit that cannot be explained by logical terminology.” This quote captures the very soul of the Alfa Romeo brand and is fully reflected in the new Intensa special series, where every detail has been designed to embody this philosophy and offer a unique and unforgettable experience, paying homage to a legendary history now looking ahead to the future of mobility. To find out the specifications of the cars, you can directly visit the press release issued by Stellantis on Dec. 18.