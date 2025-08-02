Alfa Romeo Giulietta might actually be coming back

The possibility of seeing a new Alfa Romeo Giulietta in the Biscione’s lineup continues to fuel rumors and speculation, especially after the release of some renders hypothesizing its return. However, it should be clarified that, to date, the model has not been officially confirmed within the brand’s future industrial plan.

Will the Alfa Romeo Giulietta really return? Hypotheses on the compact Biscione’s future

Currently, the confirmed models in the medium term are the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, whose debut is expected to be delayed, perhaps not before 2028. Alongside these, we find the Tonale successor, which could surprise with an early arrival by the end of 2026, and the much-discussed E-CUV, a full-electric E-segment SUV destined for production in Detroit from 2029 on the STLA Large platform.

Despite the absence of official confirmations, a sixth model could arrive by 2030 to complete the Alfa Romeo range. According to rumors, it would be a compact of approximately 4.4 meters, positioned between the Junior and Tonale, designed to strengthen the brand’s presence in the C-segment. For this project, the revival of a historic name is hypothesized: Giulietta or, alternatively, Alfetta, with the latter option currently considered the most likely.

Information leaked so far suggests this new model will adopt a completely different design compared to the previous Giulietta, with a sportier silhouette, almost like a fastback sedan. For this reason, using the “Giulietta” name would reportedly be discarded, as the stylistic departure from the past is too significant. Even the renders circulated in recent years, however fascinating, wouldn’t reflect the real approach of the future vehicle.

Greater clarity will come with the presentation of Alfa Romeo’s new industrial plan, expected in early 2026. It will be then that we’ll learn the definitive strategies for range expansion and the brand’s global relaunch, which aims to become Stellantis group’s true premium brand, also through synergies with Maserati, with the possibility of sharing technologies and powertrains to further strengthen the Biscione’s positioning in the international market.