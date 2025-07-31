Is the new Maserati Quattroporte hybrid the first result of its alliance with Alfa Romeo?

In recent days, discussions continue about Maserati’s future and collaboration with Alfa Romeo. According to the latest reports, Maserati is reportedly considering introducing plug-in hybrid powertrains to complement the gasoline and electric engines already in the lineup. The goal is to offer greater variety during the transition phase toward electric mobility. Among future models, a new hybrid Maserati Quattroporte could find its place.

A new hybrid Maserati Quattroporte could mark the beginning of collaboration with Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo’s CEO Santo Ficili has emphasized how many customers feel disoriented when faced with the multitude of available technologies. For this reason, according to Ficili, it’s essential to propose diversified solutions while waiting for the market to mature and electric to become an increasingly widespread choice.

Current Maseratis aren’t designed to accommodate plug-in hybrid systems, but Stellantis has developed the new STLA Large modular platform, intended for future Alfa Romeo models like Stelvio and Giulia. This architecture, designed to accommodate gasoline, electric, and hybrid powertrains, could also be adopted by Maserati for its upcoming vehicles. The future hybrid Quattroporte and the new generation Levante could thus share chassis and technology with Biscione models, optimizing costs and development time.

However, the seventh generation of the Quattroporte has been postponed to 2028. If Maserati decided to use the technical foundation of the future Stelvio for the next Levante, it could quickly return to compete in the sports SUV segment, offering a range that includes gasoline and electric engines, following an approach similar to that adopted by Porsche with the Cayenne.

Ficili has reiterated the intention to maintain a clear distinction between the two brands, while opening up to possible collaborations on platforms, software, electronic architectures, and potentially even engines. Although an alignment of the ranges hasn’t been confirmed, the CEO has hinted that by 2026 Maserati and Alfa Romeo could co-develop an exclusive supercar with combustion engine and manual transmission. Meanwhile, a render by Autocar attempts to imagine the future appearance of the new hybrid Quattroporte.