Alfa Romeo EZ: will the futuristic fastback be part of the brand’s future lineup?

Alfa Romeo EZ is a concept car created by digital artist Adnan1.9, who imagined the possible design of a futuristic fastback from the Italian automaker. Obviously, this is not an official project, but simply a concept from an independent designer. Undoubtedly, it’s a particularly interesting digital project, and who knows, it might be taken into consideration.

This new electric car reinvents Alfa Romeo‘s design DNA, drawing inspiration from legendary models like the Alfa Romeo Montreal and the 33 Stradale. The proposal suggests a fastback sedan that combines elegance and sportiness. The transition to electric not only represents a challenge for the brand but also an opportunity to revitalize Alfa Romeo’s image and increase sales, adapting to modern sustainability needs.

The brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, has said in the past that the future shift to electric could lead to a revival of more aerodynamic cars. This means that sedans, coupes, sports cars, and fastbacks could once again populate Alfa Romeo’s range after a period where SUVs and crossovers have been completely dominant.

However, at the moment, all of Alfa Romeo’s attention remains focused on launching the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in 2025 and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in spring 2026. In 2027, the debut of Alfa Romeo E-Jet will follow, a car described as extreme by the CEO. To hope for the launch of sports cars like this hypothetical Alfa Romeo EZ, much more time will have to pass.

However, with all models in the lineup experiencing declining sales, it would be a breath of fresh air for the brand, which is considered premium by Stellantis. We can only wait for further updates from the brand, especially regarding the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is approaching its debut.