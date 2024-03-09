Will the Alfa Romeo Montreal return to the market in a limited edition?

The New Alfa Romeo Montreal is frequently discussed as a symbol of the future for the Italian automotive company, anticipated to bring exciting innovations. This vehicle is an iconic part of the brand’s history, and many enthusiasts would welcome its revival in a new form. Following the New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, there is considerable hope that Stellantis’ premium brand might consider launching a limited-edition reinterpretation of this legendary model. Recently, the CEO of Alfa Romeo also expressed a dream to introduce a new version of the Alfa Romeo Duetto in a limited edition, similar to the 33 Stradale.

New Alfa Romeo Montreal: some imagine a future reinterpretation of the model like this

As for the New Alfa Romeo Montreal, there’s no official news yet. However, many are eager for its return, as evidenced by numerous renders shared online over the months. One of the most notable is the 2021 Concept Alfa Romeo Montreal Hommage by Maltese Design, which closely imagines what a new version of Alfa Romeo’s sports coupe, produced from 1970 to 1977, could look like.

Should the New Alfa Romeo Montreal make a comeback, it could offer an intriguing option in the premium high-performance sports coupe market. Dreaming is free, after all. We will see what Alfa Romeo’s real intentions are, as its CEO has already indicated a future focus not just on SUVs and crossovers, but on maintaining its heritage and DNA with a range of sedans, coupes, and sports cars. This news is surely welcomed by the many fans of the Italian automotive brand.