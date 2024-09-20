Alfa Romeo Stelvio in Ferrari Purosangue style: will the new generation look like this?

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut in 2025, a year before the new Giulia. The vehicle has reportedly been ready for some time, with only the final details remaining. During a private event where Stellantis had the opportunity to show dealers the new upcoming models, the new Stelvio was also present. According to some, it will be a “fantastic” car. As the debut date approaches, the first pieces of information are starting to arrive, and consequently, design hypotheses.

Will Alfa Romeo Stelvio have elements in common with the Ferrari Purosangue?

In recent times, it has been imagined in various ways, but there is still very little information to say which version of the renders proposed online will be closest to the final model. Probably, the new Stelvio will have nothing in common with the Ferrari Purosangue, stylistically speaking. However, it’s difficult to be certain until we see the prototype engaged in its first tests.

The first details at the moment only concern its powertrains. Initially, Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, had mentioned only electric versions for the new generation of Stelvio. Following declining electric car sales, some rumors suggested the debut of hybrid versions as well. However, Imparato confirmed a few days ago that there will be no Hybrid versions. The car manufacturer has, in fact, thought of a better solution.

Electric versions will be made, offering power outputs from 250 to 1,000 HP in the Quadrifoglio version. The alternative is an EREV model, or with a range extender. This is essentially an electric vehicle that uses a small combustion engine as a generator to recharge the battery. This will allow this model to offer a total range of 1,000 km on a single charge.

The latter will be extremely rapid and will go from 20 to 80% in about 18 minutes. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the first car in Europe to use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform. The very first to use this architecture was the Dodge Charger Daytona.