Alfa Romeo E-SUV, what’s know

During the Paris Auto Show, Alfa Romeo announced what would be the basis for an electric future for the brand. Speaking on the subject during the event was former CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, who wanted to announce that the process of developing an E-segment SUV is underway. Imparato confirmed that it would be an electric car that might even be able to stand up to the better-known cars of Germany’s top brands. In any case, it seems that the final word now rests solely with the new CEO, Santo Ficili, who has taken the helm of the manufacturer, just as he is currently at the head of Maserati as well.

The main features of Alfa Romeo’s SUV

This new SUV will be built on the expanded STLA Large platform, which is also capable of supporting both thermal and electric configurations. It will also feature ultrafast charging thanks to an 800 V architecture, thus aligning with the best electric cars available on the market. The battery is expected to have a capacity of 118 kWh, providing a maximum range of about 800 km on a single charge, thanks to a consumption of about 14.75 kWh per 100 km.

Its length will be nearly 5 meters. So it will be a model designed to do well particularly in markets such as the United States and China. Alfa Romeo E-SUV should also have design elements that debuted in Alfa Romeo Junior and that we will also find in the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. We refer in particular to the new front end and the truncated tail at the rear. It will certainly be a very sporty and aerodynamic SUV despite its large size. As for powertrains, most likely this vehicle will be electric only although we cannot completely rule out at least a hybrid version since the new Giulia and Stelvio will also have it.

Imparato’s words in anticipation of new CEO Ficili

During the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Alfa Romeo’s former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato announced that the Arese-based automaker is developing a new high-end SUV intended to compete with models such as the BMW iX and the Porsche Cayenne. At the moment, however, Imparato also wanted to confirm that further details about Alfa Romeo E-SUV will not be revealed until new CEO Santo Ficili approves.

Also during the event in France, Imparato said that it will be Santo Ficili himself who will have to evaluate the possibility of developing an Alfa Romeo E-SUV in the coming months. The doubts, however, are more about form than substance. In the sense that its arrival is almost certain, some doubt if anything remains about the design to be given to this vehicle that will bring the Biscione automaker back to the E-segment after many years. At the moment then, we are close to getting new information regarding this great new addition to the Alfa Romeo brand. We just have to stay waiting for the new dispositions of CEO Santo Ficili, who after being elected a few weeks ago, will have to try to manage the situation of both brands in the best possible way, since Maserati is also in great difficulty, as discussed on other occasions.