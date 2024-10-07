Alfa Romeo unveils new models at Paris Motor Show 2024

Alfa Romeo returns to the Paris Motor Show with its complete range and three high-profile previews, unleashing the typical charm of a brand with over a century of history that never ceases to amaze. At the Paris Motor Show, the brand will set up a large and spectacular stand to accompany visitors on an immersive journey into the heart of Made in Italy, celebrating artisanal excellence and its cultural tradition. The concept of the exhibition area, called “Bottega,” will go beyond the simple display of cars, offering a complete multisensory experience, made possible by collaborations with some of the most renowned and exceptional names in Italy, including Alcantara, ART, Lavazza, Magna Pars, Poltrona Frau, and Schedoni.

Spotlight on the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the model that marks the Italian brand’s return to the B segment, the largest in Italy and Europe. An authentically cool and unique object, the brand new compact sports car combines an attractive style with the most advanced technology in terms of comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics. The new Junior is also available in hybrid and electric configurations, without clear distinctions in terms of aesthetics or equipment, because the only thing that matters is being 100% Alfa Romeo.

Specifically, the Junior Speciale Ibrida with 136 HP makes its world premiere in Paris, equipped with dual exhaust, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Sport pack with Sabelt seats, Alcantara upholstery, and sporty exterior features, enhanced by the new “Legend” front grille. Alongside it, the new Junior 280 Veloce, presented for the first time at a public event in France, stands out for its Sport pack and glass sunroof.

A place of honor on the stand will surely be occupied by the iconic 33 Stradale, the limited edition produced in only 33 units, which assumes the role of manifesto for the Italian brand and its values of Sportiness, Passion, and Made in Italy. The international tour of this style model continues, having already participated in the world’s largest automotive events since its debut on August 30, 2023. Among these, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, where it won the coveted “Design Concept Award,” followed by the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the limited edition made its public debut outside Italy, and the recent “Chantilly Arts & Élégance Richard Mille,” the prestigious Concours d’Elegance that combines the world of automotive with art and elegance.

There’s also space for the preview of the new Tonale MY25, an evolution of the award-winning Alfa Romeo C-SUV that introduced the brand to the world of electrification with its characteristic sportiness. Among the main new features are new interiors featuring a redesigned central tunnel, a new rotary selector for the automatic transmission, and a renewed instrument cluster display. The model on display is a Veloce version in hybrid configuration with a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder 160 HP engine with variable geometry turbocharger (VGT), coupled with the new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, with an integrated 48-volt “P2” electric motor, 15 kW and 55 Nm (135 Nm with 2.5:1 transmission ratio) capable of moving the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off.

Completing the Parisian exhibition is the 520 HP Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport, the special limited edition that pays homage to the brand’s sporting history by celebrating its first victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia with the legendary 6C 1500 Super Sport. It is characterized by a bold reinterpretation of the Quadrifoglio logo, now in black for the first time in over 100 years of history.