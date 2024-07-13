It’s official: the Alfa Romeo E-SUV comes to life in Cassino. Denied speculation of Detroit production

Originally, production of the Biscione’s supposed new electric SUV reportedly took place at Stellantis plants in Detroit, US. It was an ambitious project that would mark Alfa Romeo’s entry into the U.S. market with an all-new, high-performance model. However, these rumors have been denied by official sources. The Alfa Romeo E-SUV will be produced in Italy, at the Cassino plant. A choice that reinforces the Biscione’s bond with its home territory and enhances Italian expertise and craftsmanship.

Alfa Romeo E-SUV: Italian production for Biscione’s new electric SUV

As we know, Alfa Romeo’s future is increasingly pointing to electric. New sources confirm that all upcoming sustainable cars will be produced in Italy. News that was confirmed by the brand’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, during an interview held recently in Balocco. Actually, the new Alfa Romeo E-SUV, which would replace the fifth model in the range after Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio, will also be produced at the Cassino plant starting in 2027.

Since the car will be based on the STLA Large platform, the E-SUV will be positioned at the top of the Alfa Romeo range, above Giulia and Stelvio. The manufacturer seems to have given the new E-SUV a rather unusual design, which would represent a mix between a sedan and an SUV, which also hints at the philosophy of the new Lancia Gamma.

From early rumors, the E-SUV is expected to approach 5 meters in length, maintaining a very sporty and aerodynamic styling with a lowered stance. Surely Alfa Romeo will give the car the appropriate features to make this model a real benchmark in the luxury electric SUV segment globally.

Indeed, the E-SUV represents a very important step for Alfa Romeo, which continues to work toward the goal of increasing market share in strategic areas such as the United States and China. This new model’s arrival, together with the strategy of electrification of the entire range, will certainly contribute to the Biscione brand’s position as a premium brand in the global automotive landscape.

The Cassino plant that will host the production of the new E-SUV, which is already home to the Giulia and Stelvio, will be undergoing several additional modernization works to be able to accommodate the new production technologies dedicated to electric vehicles.

This E-SUV represents only the beginning of Alfa Romeo’s new electric life. For the brand plans to bring several electric models to market in the coming years. The brand continues its strategic work and has every intention of pursuing its goal of becoming a real reference point in the high-end sustainable mobility sector.