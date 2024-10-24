The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida debuts at all European dealerships

After an international debut at the Mondial de l’Auto in Paris, the new 136-hp Junior Ibrida will be progressively available at all Alfa Romeo showrooms in Europe. By introducing the hybrid model, Alfa Romeo expands a commercial offer that becomes the widest in the segment. Customers can choose in total freedom without ever giving up Alfa Romeo sportiness. Junior Ibrida is therefore available at European dealers for a test drive to experience the on-board technology, features and unmistakable dynamic qualities.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida with great success makes immediate

Stellantis Automotive Group, confirmed through its official press release today, Thursday, October 24, 2024, that the new 136-hp Junior Ibrida will be available at European dealers for a test drive. This exclusive version combines sportiness, technology and comfort. Also available with a 156-hp electric engine, the global Italian brand is counting on the new hybrid version to confirm its attitude to satisfy its customers, giving them full freedom of choice on the configuration that best meets their mobility needs and personal tastes, without sacrificing the values of sportiness and efficiency inherent in Alfa Romeo’s DNA.

There is also great pride in the more than 10,000 orders received so far for the Junior. A clear demonstration of the appreciation from customers who decided to join the Alfa Romeo family even before they could test drive it on the road. Now, you can get behind the wheel of the new Junior right away with monthly installments of 250 in the Hybrid version. To remember and point out though. that this kind of offer, at the moment is valid only for the market of Italy, later it should expand to the rest of the countries, although we will see in what kind of solutions.

Equipment and technical and aesthetic characteristics

Specifically, the new Junior Speciale Ibrida offers a 48-volt, 136-hp Hybrid VGT (Variable-Geometry Turbo) architecture. The electric component consists of a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21-kW electric motor integrated with the innovative 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, which has been programmed to work together with the inverter and transmission control unit to ensure maximum efficiency for the car under all circumstances. The Junior Ibrida thus offers an extremely smooth driving experience for moving around the city in electric mode more than 50 percent of the time; electric driving is ensured not only during parking maneuvers or at low speeds in urban areas, but also outside the city with a limited load up to 150 km/h.

Concerning, on the other hand, the aesthetics of the car, we find that among the distinctive features of the Junior Ibrida the new reinterpretation of the “Legend” badge certainly stands out. For it highlights even more the sporty design of a cool and unique object, which is absolutely capable of creating an immediate emotional bond based on a symbiotic man-machine relationship. For the manufacturer Alfa Romeo, the car is and remains a product that must also be able to excite its owner, so that he or they can have a complete experience to be lived with passion and involvement.