Alfa Romeo and Maserati: October arrives with no new plan yet

October has arrived, but the relaunch plan for Alfa Romeo and Maserati remains uncertain. The two Italian brands continue to spark speculation, with rumors multiplying week after week. The latest suggests potential interest from Arab investors, particularly in Maserati. What everyone is really waiting for, however, is to understand how Stellantis intends to move to restore the two brands to prominence.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo await Stellantis roadmap amid investor interest

For Alfa Romeo, the picture looks slightly clearer. New generations of the Giulia and Stelvio are in the pipeline, although their launches have been postponed without a set date. Following them should be the successor to the Tonale, a segment E sedan that could even be produced in Detroit, along with a new compact SUV positioned between the Junior and the Tonale to complete the lineup.

The future of Maserati, on the other hand, is much more uncertain. A new plan is eagerly awaited, one that, unlike the previous one, will not focus solely on electric vehicles but will once again make room for combustion engines. Questions remain about the fate of the next Quattroporte and Levante, as well as the kind of synergies with Alfa Romeo that the brand’s CEO has announced.

It should be remembered that Alfa Romeo is currently considered Stellantis’s only global premium brand, while Lancia and DS remain confined to the European market. Maserati, on the other hand, represents the group’s ultimate expression of luxury. In recent months, talk has surfaced of a potential transfer to Ferrari, then of Chinese interest, and now of Arab investors. For now, however, there are no official confirmations, and the future remains open to every possible development.