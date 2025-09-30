New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: is the launch delay linked to rumored brand sale talks?

According to the latest rumors reported by journalist Pierluigi Bonora, Stellantis is said to be in talks with investors from the United Arab Emirates over the possible sale of Maserati. Bonora claims the group may have proposed a package that would also include Alfa Romeo and the Cassino plant, but investors are reportedly only interested in the Trident brand, considered more profitable and with higher margins compared to Alfa Romeo. It must be stressed that these are only rumors, with no official confirmation from the group. However, if proven true, some recent decisions would take on a different meaning, above all, the delay of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio launches.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: Is their debut being influenced by the latest rumors?

Journalist Emiliano Perucca Orfei, in a video posted on his YouTube channel, suggested a possible connection between the rumored sale and the halt of the two models. In this scenario, the delay would not only be due to the technical difficulties of introducing combustion engines into a lineup initially planned as fully electric, as had been previously claimed. Instead, the postponement may have been a strategic move to avoid complicating an ongoing negotiation, pushing back the launch of new models until the future of the brands involved becomes clearer.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio were originally scheduled for 2025 and 2026, but their unveiling has now been postponed by several years, with no precise date set. For now, the possibility of a sale remains remote, though Stellantis may explore alternative paths, such as creating a luxury hub uniting Maserati, Alfa Romeo, and Ferrari, a project long envisioned by several industry observers.