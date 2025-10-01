Maserati Quattroporte will return with combustion engine and revolutionary design

The new Maserati Quattroporte could be one of the models set to enrich the Trident’s lineup ahead of the relaunch plan the new CEO will present in the coming months. Among the most discussed possibilities is the next generation of Maserati’s flagship sedan which, if confirmed, should introduce a major stylistic overhaul. The renders circulating in recent days attempt to anticipate its shape, imagining a modern design consistent with the brand’s evolution.

Maserati Quattroporte return rumored with Hybrid and ICE options

For now, there is no absolute certainty about the return of the Maserati Quattroporte, but the latest reports suggest that if the project moves forward, it will not be limited to an all-electric lineup as previously planned. Alongside battery-powered versions, space should also be made for hybrid powertrains and possibly even traditional combustion engines, offering greater variety and broader appeal across global markets.

If it debuts, the new Quattroporte is expected to be more compact than the outgoing generation, adopting proportions closer to those of the Ghibli, effectively replacing both models. Thanks to synergies with Alfa Romeo, announced by CEO Santo Ficili in recent months, it is possible the model will share a platform and technical solutions with Alfa’s upcoming sedan, aimed at bringing the brand back into the premium E-segment.

More clarity is expected early next year, when Stellantis presents its new industrial plan outlining the models for each brand. The return of the Maserati Quattroporte therefore seems likely, though there remains the possibility of a name change, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Italian carmaker.