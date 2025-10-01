New Maserati Levante: name and style change for the Trident SUV?

The new Maserati Levante could be one of the models destined to enrich the Trident’s lineup in the coming years. For now, however, official confirmation is awaited from the Italian automaker’s leadership, which should unveil the brand’s new relaunch plan in the months ahead. In the past, the debut of the new generation was considered certain, but it’s not ruled out that Stellantis may choose a different approach: the Levante’s successor could arrive with a new name or with a different positioning within the lineup.

Here’s how the new Maserati Levante could change if confirmed in the brand’s relaunch plan

If confirmed, the new Maserati Levante will be profoundly different from the model that went out of production last year. The goal is to offer an SUV capable of establishing itself in all major markets, with a more modern, elegant and aerodynamic design, as well as significantly superior performance. Synergies with Alfa Romeo could play a key role, especially regarding driving dynamics and shared technical solutions. On board, a higher level of luxury is expected along with a generational leap on the technological front.

The future Maserati SUV should have several points of contact with the new E-segment Alfa Romeo, planned for 2029 and expected at the Detroit plant. The next Levante, on the other hand, will almost certainly remain “made in Italy,” in continuity with the rest of the Maserati lineup, despite recent rumors about a possible sale of the brand by Stellantis.

On the powertrain front, the strategy has changed from the past. It won’t be an exclusively electric model, as initially hypothesized, but will also offer hybrid and latest-generation combustion variants. While awaiting confirmation, the rendering created by Moraschini Designer attempts to imagine what the future Levante could look like, combining sportiness, elegance and cutting-edge technology.