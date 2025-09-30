2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale: here’s what the SUV’s new design could look like after the facelift

2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale represents the facelift of the C-segment SUV, expected to arrive between the end of this year and early 2026. The model will bring both design and technical updates. The latest spy shots, surfaced in recent weeks, have provided significant clues about how the vehicle will evolve compared to the current generation, hinting at sharper lines and a reworked set of key details.

Here’s what the new 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale might look like

A render posted on the Autopareri forum attempts to imagine the Tonale’s final look. According to many enthusiasts, this digital reconstruction is so far the most accurate representation of what will actually hit the road, closely matching the updates spotted on prototypes during testing.

The facelift appears to focus mainly on the front end: the headlights retain their slim shape but extend slightly farther, the hood looks lower to give the SUV a sportier, more balanced stance, while the front bumper features a wider central air intake that emphasizes the model’s dynamic character. Of course, these remain speculative interpretations, but the final version should be close to what has been seen so far during road tests.

According to reports, the new Tonale will also gain a few extra centimeters in length, a choice meant to improve proportions and make the overall design more convincing, one of the weaker aspects of the current version.

The real question now is whether these updates will succeed in reviving sales of a model that remains crucial for Alfa Romeo during a transitional phase. Meanwhile, enthusiasts are also waiting for updates on the Stelvio and Giulia, two key models of the brand that still face uncertainty regarding their future debuts.