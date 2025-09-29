Stellantis may sell Maserati, talks with Arab investors include Alfa Romeo

According to reports from journalist Pierluigi Bonora, some investors from the United Arab Emirates are reportedly interested in acquiring Maserati. Stellantis, after shelving the idea of integrating the Trident brand into Ferrari, is said to be considering the possibility of a sale. Rumors suggest negotiations could involve not only Maserati but also Alfa Romeo and the Cassino plant, with the group aiming to present a broader package than what the Arab investors initially requested.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo: is Stellantis negotiating with Arab investors?

According to Bonora, talks are currently underway. The investors are focused exclusively on Maserati, while Stellantis would like to include Alfa Romeo and the Cassino production site, where Stelvio and Giulia are built, in the deal. These remain unconfirmed rumors but are fueling much speculation about the future of the group’s Italian brands.

The topic ties into a broader debate over the management of Stellantis’ 14 brands, which several analysts consider excessive. In recent months, both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times pointed to Maserati and Alfa Romeo as the brands most at risk of being divested.

The situation is further complicated by the production challenges Stellantis faces in Italy. At the company’s domestic plants, reliance on social safety nets remains widespread, with workers living in constant uncertainty about their future. The Fim-Cisl union expects to conduct another production review in October, with forecasts suggesting around 440,000 vehicles will be built by the end of 2025, of which 250,000 are passenger cars and the rest light commercial vehicles.

That figure is far from the over one million vehicles produced in Italy back in 2017. According to AlixPartners, the decline reflects the failure of the previous turnaround strategy led by Carlos Tavares. Reversing the trend will require new industrial and managerial choices capable of restoring stability for workers and competitiveness for Italy’s automotive sector.