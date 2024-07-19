Abarth Grande Panda: here’s what the sporty version of Fiat’s B-SUV could look like

The Fiat Grande Panda, unveiled on July 11th, is the first vehicle of Fiat’s new era. It will be followed by the new Fiat Multipla and Fastback, previewed last week, which will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively. According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, production of the model should start in a matter of days, while order books are currently scheduled to open in September. While waiting to learn the prices of the new hybrid and electric B-SUV, some digital creators are imagining what an Abarth Grande Panda could look like. At the moment, it’s not certain whether this model will come to market, but dreaming costs nothing.

Abarth Grande Panda: will a sporty version of Fiat’s new B-SUV hit the market?

Auto-Moto has created a render, in collaboration with designer Julien Jodry, that hypothesizes what the design of a possible Abarth Grande Panda could be. The vehicle in the render has a more aggressive front, with the Abarth lettering logo replacing the Fiat one and the brand logo on the sides. The design is completed by large, sporty alloy wheels, modified wheel arches, a dark roof, and a small spoiler above the rear window. The body colors would be the same as those of the latest electric Abarths.

Regarding the powertrain, it could use the same one already seen in the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, the future Lancia Ypsilon HF (about which new details have been revealed in recent days), and the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima. We’re talking about an electric motor with 280 HP. It remains to be seen whether it will be advantageous for Abarth to continue focusing on electric vehicles or to return to offering vehicles with internal combustion engines. Sales of electric Abarths seem to be slow, with very few units sold in recent months.