Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce: triumph in England. “Fantastic to drive,” critics say

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce also conquers England

Alfa Romeo has positioned on the market a true concentrate of technology and design with unmistakable style that has literally managed to conquer the passion for cars of the British. We’re talking about the new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, a high-performance version of the brand’s electric B-SUV, which passed a very successful test drive conducted by the reporters of Auto Express, i.e., one of the most renowned automotive magazines in the UK.

Steve Sutcliffe, is the British journalist who had the great honor of testing the car, who did not hesitate to praise the car’s performance. Indeed, he called the Junior Veloce the best “mainstream Alfa Romeo in a generation.”

Behind the wheel of the Junior Veloce, journalist Sutcliffe had the opportunity to appreciate a driving experience that convinces and engages. According to the journalist, it is made even more special by the invaluable presence of cutting-edge technologies and careful attention to every detail, both in the interior of the cabin and in the exterior design of the car. The detail that aroused Steve Sutcliffe’s greatest curiosity and amazement was surely the car’s virtually perfect combination of power and lightness. Despite its 280 horsepower, the Junior Veloce still boasts of a weight of only 1,590 kg. Taking into consideration the very rich array of technology the car has, this is quite a remarkable value.

Premium price justified by performance and Alfa Romeo brand

The English pressman also pointed out a fairly high price when compared to other models in the same segment. However, a factor that was immediately justified due to the very high level of performance the car has and, of course, its belonging to the Alfa Romeo brand, which many people have always loved for its sporty and prestigious characteristics.

According to Sutcliffe, what would be the real strength of the Junior Veloce is its personality. Indeed, it is the work and fine-tuning of a particularly savvy team of brand engineers. Steering, brakes, suspension and dampers at the wheel are noted to be perfectly calibrated, a setup that makes driving fun and safe, all accompanied by a sporty and aggressive design that certainly does not go unnoticed.

The verdict of Auto Express was therefore generally more than positive. The new Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, consequently, confirms itself as a car of very high value, capable of satisfying even the most demanding clientele as far as the British public is concerned. A success that certainly gives Alfa Romeo a chance to relaunch itself in the high-performance electric car segment.