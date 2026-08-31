A stunning Dino 246 GTS is ready to tempt collectors

A 1973 Dino 246 GTS will cross the block at Bonhams on September 19 during the Goodwood Revival auction in Chichester. The auction house estimates the car at £300,000 to £350,000, or roughly €350,000 to €410,000, placing it in the price range now commonly seen for well-preserved open-top examples. The currently available catalog does not yet provide a complete account of the car’s history or previous work.

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A 1973 Dino 246 GTS heads to Goodwood with a £350,000 top estimate

The WML 993M code mentioned in early reports does not identify the chassis number, as some reconstructions suggested, but rather the British registration plate. A proper valuation will therefore require documentation that traces the car’s provenance and any restoration work, while also confirming how many original components remain with the vehicle. On a car worth this much, those details can significantly influence the final auction result.

The 246 GTS debuted at the 1972 Geneva Motor Show as the removable-roof version of the 246 GT. Pininfarina designed the body and Scaglietti built it, retaining the proportions of the coupe while adding a removable hard panel that allowed open-air driving without giving up the structural hoop behind the cabin. Production stopped after just 1,274 examples, making the GTS considerably rarer than the berlinetta.

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Behind the two seats sits a 2.4-liter V6, mounted transversely and fed by Weber carburetors. Ferrari quoted 195 hp at 7,600 rpm and a top speed of 146 mph (235 km/h). A five-speed manual transmission, relatively low weight and balanced mass distribution helped establish the Dino’s reputation for handling at a time when mid-engine layouts remained uncommon among road-going sports cars.

The name honored Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari, Enzo Ferrari’s son, and identified a separate range from Ferrari’s larger-engined models. The absence of the Prancing Horse badge initially led some buyers to view the Dino as less prestigious. Over time, however, its elegant proportions and technical significance completely changed that perception.

The Goodwood result will depend heavily on the condition and history of this particular example. The rarity of the GTS supports its valuation, but only the final catalog will reveal whether Bonhams’ estimate reflects especially strong provenance or simply the broader market value the model has reached today.