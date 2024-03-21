A new teaser video of the Alfa Romeo Milano unveiled

We are just over three weeks away from the debut of Alfa Romeo Milano, which will be unveiled on April 10 in the city from which it takes its name, Milan. The live stream can be followed on Alfa Romeo’s website and on social media. But it doesn’t end there, since the brand has started releasing new clues about the model with a new few-second teaser video.

New teaser video of the new Alfa Romeo Milano released

In this short video we see the “Milano” logo on the red bodywork, which could be the color chosen for the vehicle’s debut. No other details are shown in the video, but we are sure that this is one of many teasers to come in the coming weeks before the official debut. Alfa Romeo Milano will be produced at the plant in Tychy, Poland, will rest on the CMP platform and is expected to have a starting price of just under 30,000 euros for the entry-level version.

The electric version of the Alfa Romeo Milano will be the brand’s first zero-emission car. The car is expected to have a range of about 400 km, with a 54 kWh battery, and a 156-horsepower engine. Later will come a version with a 100-hp 1.2 mild hybrid engine and an additional high-performance electric version with the same engine as the new Abarth 600e and the Lancia Ypsilon HF with 240 horsepower.

Alfa Romeo Milano, initially thought to be sold only in Europe, will instead be sold in other markets as well. The compact SUV will also be offered in North America, a growing market for this vehicle category. In the coming years, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are scheduled to debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively.