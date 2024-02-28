Abarth 600e: road testing continues

In recent weeks, the Abarth 600e has been unveiled in its first images without any disguise. After being spotted in Milan on the set of a commercial, Stellantis itself released the first photo of the model ahead of its official unveiling. Meanwhile, road tests of the camouflaged prototype continue, as shown in these photos taken by the Gabetz Spy Unit and shared by Walter Vayr on social media. It’s worth noting that, as previously announced by the automaker, the sporty B-SUV will hit the market in a special edition named Scorpionissima, produced in a limited series of 1,949 units to honor the founding year of the brand.

The Abarth 600e prototype continues testing

The new Abarth 600e Scorpionissima will be offered in a vibrant Hypnotic Purple color, inspired by the hypnotic effect of a scorpion sting, as mentioned in the press release for its launch. It exhibits a strong sports orientation, highlighted by wide tracks, a lowered stance, a specific bumper, and a large spoiler on the rear window. Numerous glossy black details, from the wheel arches to the mirror caps, emphasize its assertive character.

The 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted with tires developed in collaboration with Stellantis’ racing department, active in Formula E, ensuring excellent grip without compromising range and acoustic comfort thanks to a dual compound. On the side of the vehicle, the distinctive “Abarth+” lettering stands out, accompanied by “electrified” scorpions on the front fender and hubcaps.

The new 600e is developed on the Perfo-eCMP platform, an advanced sports version of the eCMP platform. Equipped with a 240 HP engine, it sets a new standard as the most powerful Abarth ever produced. This engine is supported by a limited-slip differential designed for electric motors, suspension with specific tuning, and an enhanced braking system with larger dimensions.