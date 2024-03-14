New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: a video previews its design?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be unveiled in 2025 and will be exclusively electric. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the brand, recently confirmed the news to the press gathered at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese. This will mark the first Stellantis vehicle sold in Europe to be built on the STLA Large platform.

Here’s what the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 could look like

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be manufactured in Cassino, Italy, at the Stellantis facility where the first generation is currently produced. Imparato confirmed that, just like the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, the SUV will undergo a total redesign. This is particularly due to the use of the new platform, which allows for broad flexibility in all aspects: size, design, technology, performance, interior space, and much more.

The news about the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has increased curiosity around this model, which will continue to play a central role in the Italian automaker’s range in the future. This is evidenced by the numerous renders that have spread on the web following the confirmation of the new Stelvio in 2025. One of the most interesting is certainly the one we present in this article, created by the YouTube channel Q-Cars with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will usher in a new era for the Biscione, made up of solely electric cars, followed by the new Alfa Romeo Giulia in 2026. However, plans may change, as the CEO of Alfa Romeo has indicated, depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections in the United States and Europe.