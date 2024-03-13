Alfa Romeo Milano: the debut event can be followed via live-streaming

On April 10th, Alfa Romeo Milano will finally make its official debut, and we will learn every detail about the new entry-level model from the Italian automaker. The unveiling will take place in Milan at 5 PM CEST and will also be available through live streaming on YouTube. In the past few hours, the Italian brand has released the link to follow the event, which is just under a month away. Certainly, in the days leading up to the debut, we might see new teasers and the first unveilings of the vehicle without any disguise.

Less than a month to go until the debut of Alfa Romeo Milano: the event will be live-streamed

Currently, we remember that Alfa Romeo Milano has been shown in a camouflaged prototype version in both spy photos and images published by Alfa Romeo itself. This model will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, alongside Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600e. With a length of just over 4.2 meters, it will be the most compact model in the brand’s range. The price is not yet known, but it is assumed that the entry-level version with a hybrid engine could have a starting price of under 30,000 euros. The range will also include a fully electric version expected to cost over 40,000 euros.

Alfa Romeo Milano will be the first in a long series of new developments for the Italian automaker, which will launch the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in 2025, the first European car from Stellantis on the STLA Large platform. In 2026, as recently confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia will debut. Plans after 2026 are currently on hold pending the outcome of the upcoming elections in the United States and Europe. Imparato has hinted that in 2027, an electric SUV primarily aimed at the automotive markets in China and the USA or a compact sedan in the style of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta for Europe might hit the market. Everything will depend on the upcoming political elections in the United States and Europe.