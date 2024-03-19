Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: here’s what its final design could look like

Since its launch in 2015, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has become a staple in the modern sports sedan market. However, after nearly a decade, its presence is gradually waning, with production expected to cease soon. Yet, enthusiasts of the brand, known affectionately as Alfisti, have reason to remain excited. Alfa Romeo has completed the design for the next generation of Giulia, a process that took the brand’s design team two years to perfect. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has expressed profound admiration for the upcoming model’s design.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: early renders show what it might look like

The upcoming Giulia will be built on a highly adaptable platform, shared with the latest Dodge Charger, both in its coupe and sedan variants. This platform, known as STLA Large, is compatible with both traditional internal combustion engines and electric motors and offers flexibility across different vehicle classes. This means the next Giulia will offer more than just a shared base with the Charger; it will feature distinctive elements like a varied wheelbase and a more luxurious appeal.

While specifics about the engine options remain under wraps, it’s anticipated that the new Giulia will compete directly with the Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4, and BMW 3 Series, offering both combustion engine and electric vehicle options. The flagship Quadrifoglio model is expected to continue, taking on competitors like the AMG C 63, BMW M3, and the soon-to-be-introduced Audi RS 5, which signifies a new naming convention for Audi, replacing the RS 4.

The anticipated launch year for the new Giulia is 2026 when the first units are expected to reach dealerships globally. Although no prototypes have been spotted testing as of yet, this is likely to change in the coming months. These early models are expected to be heavily disguised with camouflage and additional coverings to keep the final design under wraps until its official reveal.

In the meantime, speculative renderings by artists like Tommaso D’Amico circulated on platforms like YouTube, fueling speculation and excitement about the potential design of the new Giulia. As the automotive world awaits its arrival, the question of whether these renderings will closely resemble the actual car remains open, leaving fans and potential buyers in anticipation.