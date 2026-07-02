A Dodge Viper and a Shelby GT500 meet at a red light, and things get interesting

A traffic light, two American sports cars and just a few seconds were enough to turn an ordinary wait into a scene that quickly spread across social media. The protagonists were a heavily modified Dodge Viper and a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, filmed side by side by several people during a brief face-off that went viral.

It remains unclear whether the moment was part of an organized event or a more spontaneous situation, but the presence of several people already holding up their phones suggests that at least some of them were waiting for it to happen.

Dodge Viper and Shelby GT500 face off at a red light in viral video

Mechanically, the two cars come from very different stories. The Dodge Viper, introduced in 1992, built its reputation around a simple formula: a huge engine, rear-wheel drive and very few electronic filters between driver and road. The first generation used an 8.0-liter V10 with around 400 hp, while later versions pushed beyond 600 hp. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, in its latest generation, uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 760 hp and more than 620 lb-ft of torque, figures that place it among the most extreme pony cars Ford has ever built.

At the start, both cars appear to have what it takes to win. The Viper, modified with an aggressive setup and exhausts capable of delivering dramatic flames, immediately shows its brutal character. However, the Shelby progressively takes control, showing a better ability to put its greater power to the ground. Despite the Dodge’s visual impact, the GT500 eventually finishes ahead of its rival.

Safety, however, remains the key issue. Scenes like this can easily attract attention online, but this kind of comparison should take place in closed areas or authorized events. On an open road, even a few seconds can create a serious risk for the drivers and for other road users.

Beyond the episode itself, the video has reignited interest in two very different icons of American performance. The Viper represents an almost analog form of brutality, while the Shelby GT500 shows how sophisticated and effective modern muscle cars have become at putting huge power to the road.