The 1955 Dodge La Femme: why the “women’s car” flopped spectacularly

While deciphering exactly what women want in a vehicle remains a nuanced demographic puzzle, we can safely confirm that mid-century Detroit was completely, spectacularly off track. Picture the scene at the end of World War II. To Chrysler, the daily routine of the modern American woman was merely a synchronized dance of grocery shopping, childcare, and domestic servitude. Desperate to cash in on this demographic, Dodge decided to build a car exclusively for women, ultimately creating an industrial spectacle of the highest order.

Naturally, cost-cutting dictated that this corporate experiment share the exact same 120-inch wheelbase platform underpinning every single sedan, convertible, and station wagon in the 1955 Dodge lineup. They selected their absolute flagship, the prestigious Custom Royal Lancer two-door hardtop coupe, as the canvas for this marketing crime. As the brand’s mechanical pinnacle, it featured a robust 270-cubic-inch “Red Ram” Hemi V8 delivering 183 HP making it a legitimate muscle-bound cruiser.

So, how did an all-male design studio optimize this V8 powerhouse for female buyers? By throwing a collective, tone-deaf tantrum in pink. For the equivalent of about $1,600 today, the “La Femme” option package replaced the sophisticated interior with pale pink tapestry upholstery woven with actual pink rosebuds. The exterior received cartoonish two-tone paint jobs: Sapphire White and Heather Rose for 1955, followed by Misty Orchid and Royal Orchid for 1956. Dodge partnered with luxury leather suppliers to build a pink calfskin purse that slid into a dedicated pocket behind the passenger seat, accompanied by a matching rose-patterned raincoat, a sun hat, and an umbrella.

Underneath this ridiculous marketing scheme, the car remained a heavy-duty highway cruiser. By 1956, the Hemi V8 grew to 315 cubic inches, paired with a push-button PowerFlite automatic transmission.

Consumers, however, were not buying the insult. Only about 2,500 Custom Royals left the factory with the La Femme package. They sat completely abandoned on dealership lots, looking as hopelessly stagnant as an overpriced, $100,000 half-ton 2023 pickup sitting in a 2026 inventory.

Desperate dealers resorted to emergency resprays to convert them back into standard Custom Royals. Unsurprisingly, many budget-conscious men bought them at steep discounts solely to scrape off the pink paint. This makes an authentic, matching-numbers La Femme exceptionally rare today. Ironically, this monumental failure has evolved into the ultimate 1950s cultural time capsule.