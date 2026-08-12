What if Alfa Romeo brought back the Sportwagon? This render shows how it could look

A new Alfa Romeo Sportwagon does not appear in the brand’s announced product plans, but an independent design project imagines how a sporty wagon could return to the lineup. Digital artist Raphaël Wierzbicki created the render as a modern interpretation of the 156 Sportwagon, which Alfa Romeo introduced in 2000 as a more dynamic alternative to traditional station wagons.

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New Alfa Romeo Sportwagon render imagines a stunning return to wagons

The original 156 family became one of Alfa Romeo’s major successes of that era. By early 2002, combined worldwide sales of the sedan and Sportwagon had nearly reached 500,000 units, helping the brand strengthen its position across Europe.

Wierzbicki’s concept takes inspiration from that history without simply copying the old model. A low front end develops around Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille, while slim headlights follow the strongly sculpted hood. The roof gradually slopes toward the rear glass, giving the profile proportions closer to a shooting brake than a conventional wagon.

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Pronounced wheel arches add visual width, while the rear uses a full-width lighting signature made from triangular elements. The combination creates a muscular shape that tries to preserve the practicality of a wagon without sacrificing the aggressive character expected from an Alfa Romeo.

The project remains purely fictional, and Alfa Romeo has not announced plans for a new Sportwagon. Its Fastlane 2030 strategy instead focuses on shared Stellantis platforms and technologies while giving each future Alfa Romeo its own styling and driving character.

The Junior will continue to serve as the brand’s entry point in the B-SUV segment. Alfa Romeo will then introduce a new C-segment SUV based on STLA Medium, with production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy. The company plans to unveil that model during the fourth quarter of 2027 and will offer multiple powertrain options.

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Alfa Romeo has also confirmed a new C-segment hatchback on the multi-energy STLA One architecture. The company directly referenced the 147 and Giulietta when describing its role, although it has not announced a name, design, specifications or launch date.

The brand continues to study new ways to compete in the D segment once the current Giulia and Stelvio reach the end of their production run in 2027. Flexible architectures should allow Alfa Romeo to offer both hybrid and electric powertrains while preserving its performance-focused identity.

A Sportwagon therefore remains outside the confirmed roadmap, but Wierzbicki’s render shows how Alfa Romeo could revisit one of the most distinctive body styles from its recent past.